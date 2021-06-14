3 teens suspected in numerous crimes arrested on South Side as investigation continues, police say

Three teens suspected in numerous crimes that include vehicle thefts, burglaries and financial crimes were arrested Thursday, Fitchburg police reported.
At around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Fitchburg and Madison police converged on a residence in the 2900 block of Turbot Drive on the South Side of Madison after three teenagers, believed to have been involved in a recent crime spree, were spotted entering the home, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a report.
After SWAT personnel from Madison police arrived at the scene, two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy exited the residence and were taken into custody, while a car reported stolen earlier in the day from the town of Madison was found nearby, Hartwick said.
The 15-year-olds were suspects in a June 6 robbery in Fitchburg in which a 14-year-old girl was struck in the head with a firearm. Fitchburg police detectives working that investigation went to the area of Turbot Drive on Thursday after learning of an early morning incident in Madison in which at least one of the boys also was involved, Hartwick said.
The teens were seen walking from the car reported stolen from the town of Madison and they eventually went into the home on Turbot where one of them resides, Hartwick said.
Once the boys were taken into custody, Fitchburg officers executed a search warrant at the Turbot Drive residence, seizing evidence related to the June 6 robbery, a 9mm handgun and an air pistol that resembled an actual gun, and numerous other pieces of evidence from multiple crimes, including several residential burglaries, Hartwick said.
Investigators from the Fitchburg, Madison, Middleton and Verona police Departments are working to connect this evidence to multiple crimes, including burglaries, thefts of vehicles, and financial crimes, reported in their jurisdictions, Hartwick said.
The two 15-year-olds were taken to Dane County’s juvenile jail on tentative charges related to the armed robbery. Both have previous involvement with the youth justice system and one is on electronic monitoring from previous cases, Hartwick said.
The 17-year-old, Marquan Webb, was transported to the Dane County Jail and booked on tentative charges related to incidents in Madison, including, robbery, felony theft, and misappropriation of personal identifying materials, Hartwick said.
“The ongoing trend of stolen vehicles, thefts from vehicles and residential burglaries continue to pose a threat to community safety within Dane County,” Hartwick said. “On a frequent basis, groups of individuals commit multiple property crimes a night, often in multiple jurisdictions. Dane County law enforcement agencies continue to work together to investigate and address this activity, making arrests and referrals when possible and appropriate. Thursday’s incident highlights the high degree of partnership and cooperation of law enforcement agencies to address a significant public safety concern in Dane County.”
Police remind people to lock car doors and remove keys and garage door openers from cars parked outside, lock exterior doors and the door from the garage to the home, keep garage doors closed, keep keys and other valuables inside, and report suspicious activity to police.