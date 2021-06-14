3 teens suspected in numerous crimes arrested on South Side as investigation continues, police say

Three teens suspected in numerous crimes that include vehicle thefts, burglaries and financial crimes were arrested Thursday, Fitchburg police reported.

At around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Fitchburg and Madison police converged on a residence in the 2900 block of Turbot Drive on the South Side of Madison after three teenagers, believed to have been involved in a recent crime spree, were spotted entering the home, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a report.

After SWAT personnel from Madison police arrived at the scene, two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy exited the residence and were taken into custody, while a car reported stolen earlier in the day from the town of Madison was found nearby, Hartwick said.

The 15-year-olds were suspects in a June 6 robbery in Fitchburg in which a 14-year-old girl was struck in the head with a firearm. Fitchburg police detectives working that investigation went to the area of Turbot Drive on Thursday after learning of an early morning incident in Madison in which at least one of the boys also was involved, Hartwick said.

The teens were seen walking from the car reported stolen from the town of Madison and they eventually went into the home on Turbot where one of them resides, Hartwick said.