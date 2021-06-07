3 teens injured in crash in town of York; teen driver says he fell asleep, authorities say

Three teens were injured in a crash Sunday morning in the town of York in which the teen driver said he fell asleep at the wheel, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 73 at Highway TT, Lt. Brian Hayes said in a report.

The 17 year-old boy who was driving told deputies he fell asleep while traveling south on Highway 73, the vehicle left the road and rolled, Hayes said.

The three passengers — a 16 year-old boy, a 16 year-old girl, and a 14 year-old girl — were taken to local hospitals, with the most severe injury a broken arm suffered by the 14-year-old girl, Hayes said.

Investigators found no indication that drugs, excessive speed, or alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, Hayes said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.