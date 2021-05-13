3 teens hospitalized after shooting in Beloit, police say

Three boys in their late teens were taken to a hospital after being shot Thursday evening in Beloit, police said.

Beloit police Capt. Daniel Molland said investigators had not yet identified the shooter. Molland did not provide further information on how severely the teenagers were injured.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue about 5:15 p.m. and found the three victims.

Police were asking the public to stay away from the area of the shooting because of the ongoing investigation, but Molland said police do not believe the community is at risk.

Molland asked for the public's help in identifying potential suspects. He asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 608-757-2244 or 608-362-7463, or leave an anonymous tip online at P3TIPS.COM/482.

"This is where we really need the community and the police to come together and help solve this crime," Molland said. "Violent crime will not be tolerated in the city of Beloit."

