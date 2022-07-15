3 teens arrested in vehicle theft, using stolen credit card, Madison police say

Three teens were arrested Thursday in a vehicle theft and the use of a stolen credit card to buy hundreds of dollars in merchandise, Madison policed reported.

On Monday, a woman reported that someone tried to steal her vehicle and did steal her purse from it, Sgt. Scott Reitmeier said in a statement.

An officer soon after the woman’s report saw a stolen vehicle near West Towne Mall that fled the area while West Towne Mall staff told the officer three males had used the woman’s credit card to fraudulently purchase hundreds of dollars in merchandise, Reitmeier said.

The woman’s purse was dumped in the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road and recovered and the stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to its owner, Reitmeier said.

Police worked with management of an apartment complex, viewing surveillance cameras and identifying the apartment where the three males had fled to. The three were identified from their involvement in past criminal investigations for auto theft, stolen vehicles, and using the personal documents of others for financial gain, Reitmeier said.

At about 8 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Madison Police Department SWAT Team, Burglary Crime Unit, Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team, and West District served a search warrant on the apartment, where they recovered evidence of the theft and fraud, along with two guns, one that was reported stolen out of Mississippi in a commercial burglary in 2020, Reitmeier said.

Everette L. Olle, 17, was tentatively charged with operating motor vehicle without owner's consent, PTAC ID theft, felony bail jumping, and warrants.

Adarrius A. Findley, 17, was tentatively charged with operating motor vehicle without owner's consent, PTAC ID theft, felony bail jumping, possession of fentanyl, and parole warrant/hold.

And a 16-year-old was tentatively charged with operating motor vehicle without owner's consent and ID theft.