3 teens arrested after stolen vehicle with shotgun inside found on South Side, Madison police say
3 teens arrested after stolen vehicle with shotgun inside found on South Side, Madison police say

Three teens were arrested after a stolen vehicle was found with a shotgun inside on the South Side on Tuesday afternoon, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes reported in his blog.

At about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of an unoccupied stolen vehicle with a shotgun in it. Witnesses also told police that three males ran from the vehicle, Barnes said.

A police dog was brought in and three teens were caught, Barnes said.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on tentative charges of two counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of operating a motor vehicle without consent, and an outstanding warrant. Keys/fobs from other stolen vehicles were located on the 17-year-old boy, Barnes said.

A 16-year-old boy had an arrest warrant out for him, and a 15-year-old boy was tentatively charged with three counts of operating a motor vehicle without consent, Barnes said.

The two younger boys were taken to the juvenile jail for an initial assessment. Authorities did not indicate whether they were placed in detention or released.

