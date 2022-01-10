3 teens arrested after stealing car from East Side gas station, authorities say

Three teenagers were arrested after stealing a car from a Woodman's gas station on the East Side Sunday, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
A deputy began following the vehicle after it was reported stolen around 1:15 a.m. from the gas station on 3800 block of Milwaukee Street, said Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.
The three teens, two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old, abandoned the vehicle on Venus Way and fled on foot before authorities tried to stop the vehicle, Schaffer said. Deputies later found the teens with the help of Madison officers and their police dogs.
The trio face tentative charges of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, criminal property damage and resisting arrest.
