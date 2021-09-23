 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 teens arrested after crashing stolen car on East Side, Madison police say
alert

3 teens arrested after crashing stolen car on East Side, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

Three teens were arrested after crashing a stolen car Wednesday night on the East Side, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Madison police sergeant was on patrol in the area of the 3500 block of Milwaukee Street when he saw a dark gray Mercedes with no registration plates driving recklessly and speeding, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement.

The Mercedes pulled into a large parking lot, but immediately left the lot at a high rate of speed, likely after noticing the sergeant's squad car, Richardson said.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

The Mercedes immediately rear-ended another vehicle on Milwaukee Street near Walter Street, with the three occupants of the Mercedes fleeing the area on foot, before being caught a short time later in the surrounding neighborhood, Richardson said.

The Mercedes was discovered to be stolen and the 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds were taken to the Dane County juvenile jail for operating a motor vehicle without consent.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics