3 suspects sought in attempted break-in to ATM at Far West Side bank, Madison police say
Police lights with wording, generic file photo

Three suspects are sought in an attempted break-in to an ATM early Monday morning at a Far West Side bank, Madison police reported.

The attempted break-in about 5:30 a.m. Monday damaged the ATM at Chase Bank, 602 N. High Point Road, but nothing was stolen, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

The investigation determined that three suspects were involved, but no detailed descriptions were available, Grigg said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com.

