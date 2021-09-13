3 students taken to hospital as precaution after bus-vehicle crash on East Side, Madison police say

Three students were taken to a hospital as a precaution after a Badger bus and a vehicle collided at an East Side intersection Monday morning, Madison police reported.
The 15-passenger bus carrying three students, ages 11 to 13, was westbound on East Washington Avenue about 7:20 a.m. when it collided with an eastbound vehicle as the bus was making a turn to head southbound on First Street, Sgt. William Quast said in a report.
The three students were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, and the driver of the bus was treated for a non-life threatening injury, while no one in the vehicle was injured, Quast said.
The driver of the bus was ticketed for failure to yield, Quast said.
The crash resulted in lane closures on East Washington Avenue for about 45 minutes, Quast said.
