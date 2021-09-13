 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 students taken to hospital as precaution after bus-vehicle crash on East Side, Madison police say
alert

3 students taken to hospital as precaution after bus-vehicle crash on East Side, Madison police say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

Three students were taken to a hospital as a precaution after a Badger bus and a vehicle collided at an East Side intersection Monday morning, Madison police reported.

The 15-passenger bus carrying three students, ages 11 to 13, was westbound on East Washington Avenue about 7:20 a.m. when it collided with an eastbound vehicle as the bus was making a turn to head southbound on First Street, Sgt. William Quast said in a report.

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

The three students were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, and the driver of the bus was treated for a non-life threatening injury, while no one in the vehicle was injured, Quast said.

The driver of the bus was ticketed for failure to yield, Quast said.

The crash resulted in lane closures on East Washington Avenue for about 45 minutes, Quast said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics