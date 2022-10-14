3 sought in armed robbery of Amazon delivery driver in Janesville, police say

Three males robbed an Amazon delivery driver at gunpoint in Janesville on Thursday night, Janesville police reported.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday in the in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street, three males in their late teens or early 20s approached an Amazon package delivery van and demanded money from the driver, with one of the robbers displaying a black handgun, Sgt. Thomas Northrop said in a statement.

The driver did not have any money, so the robbers took an undisclosed number of packages from the van and fled in an unknown direction, Northrop said.

The driver was not injured, Northrop said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-757-2244. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.