3 shot, 1 critically injured on East Side early Saturday, Madison police say

Three people were shot, one suffering critical injuries, in an incident on the East Side early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 5000 block of Camden Road shortly after midnight after several callers reporting hearing 10 to 15 gunshots, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Officers found one person with a gunshot wound who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, while two others who had been shot arrived on their own at local hospitals, Hartman said.

Two of those who were shot suffered non-life threatening injuries, but one was critically injured, Hartman said.

One shot penetrated a neighboring apartment unit, but no one inside was injured, Hartman said.

One gun was recovered and the Violent Crimes Unit and Forensic Services Units are investigating, Hartman said.

