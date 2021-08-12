3 shootings on Wednesday result in property damage, no injuries, Madison police say

Three shootings on Wednesday resulted in property damage, but no injuries, Madison police reported.

At about 2:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to South Stoughton Road and Cottage Grove Road on the Far East Side on a report of damage to property, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation found that two vehicles were driving south on Stoughton Road near Milwaukee Street when their passenger side windows were shot out by what appears to be a BB gun, Kimberley said.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2500 block of Greenway View on the South Side, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement.

One person reported that an acquaintance had pointed a handgun at them earlier in the evening, and a little more than an hour later, the person’s residence was struck by gunfire, Bauman said.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene, and while no injuries were reported, the residence hit by gunshots was occupied at the time by boys 15 and 11 and girls 14, 14 and 5, Bauman said.