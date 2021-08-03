3 shootings, 2 days in September, 1 Madison man charged with all of them

A man has been charged for two shootings against the same family and a third shooting of two more victims — all within two days last September.
No one was killed in the shootings, but four people were injured.
Two criminal complaints were filed Monday against Devion L. Thomas, 22, and a third was filed back in March.
Thomas is facing one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting a male teenager, then 17. The boy was a passenger in a vehicle that ended up rolling over and crashing into a large tree shortly after it was hit with bullets on Sept. 18, according to a criminal complaint.
The teenager was injured but survived the shooting. He told police he likely had a broken ankle, the complaint says.
Thomas also faces two counts of recklessly endangering safety for shooting at the teenager's home, which had the teen's mother and brother inside, on Sept. 17, according to the complaint. The brother sustained a minor scratch from the shattered glass.
In a third case filed back in March, Thomas is facing another two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring two more people later in the day on Sept. 18.
According to the criminal complaints:
Officers responded to a report of several shots fired in the area of Piping Rock and Suffolk Road just before 1:15 a.m. Sept. 18. As an officer responded, a car accident was also reported in the area.
Police found white Nissan Rogue with bullet holes overturned and crashed into a tree. Later in the morning, officers found a total of 14 shell casings. The casings matched a gun police found in Thomas' residents, and a few of the shell casings had Thomas' DNA on them.
The teenager who was shot told police he heard several shots and then blacked out because of the crash. He said two others were in the car, but did not identify the shooter.
When officers interviewed the teenager's mother, she told police her son identified the shooter as a Black male with dreads who goes by the name "DayDay." Police later identifed "DayDay" as Thomas."
A few hours before the crash, officers responded to a report of several gunshots that were fired at the mother's home in the 1300 block of Loreen Drive around 10:10 p.m. Sept. 17.
The mother told police she was sitting on the couch watching TV with her other son, now age 9, when she heard pops coming from across the street. She grabbed her son and fell onto the ground to protect him. She then heard the glass windows behind her couch shatter. The glass scratched his abdomen.
Police found two bullet holes in a living room window, two holes in a curtain and two holes behind a bookcase.
Six shell casings were found in the grass outside the home. Those casings also matched Thomas' gun.
In the third shooting, police responded to several reports of shots being fired about 5 p.m. on Sept. 18. Witnesses said two people fled the area in a green or teal minivan. Officers found numerous shell casings in the street, sidewalk and a front yard in the 3300 block of Britta Parkway.
Two men were shot and injured in the shooting, but were not on scene when officers arrived.
The next day, about 24 hours after the shooting, one of the victims walked into St. Mary’s Hospital with a wound that a nurse told police “looked like someone took a melon scoop” to the victim’s skin. He also appeared to have glass in his eye.
That man said he was at the BP gas station on Verona Road and that a stranger agreed to give him a ride back to the East Side. Within a couple of minutes, he said, he heard several gunshots and saw the front passenger window break.
The vehicle that was shot at and damaged, a Nissan Murano, was later found in a parking lot on High Ridge Trail in Fitchburg. According to a search warrant filed in September, the vehicle’s owner did not want to talk to police about the bullet-damaged vehicle that police said contained blood stains and bullet fragments.
The man who was driving the Murano at the time of the shooting was contacted on Nov. 19 at the Dane County Jail. He said after the shooting he didn’t go to the hospital because he was on the run. He showed a detective a healing wound and said he had used a tweezer to pull a bullet out of his shoulder.
Interviewed again about a month later, he said he had been driving the Murano when someone suddenly appeared and began shooting at it. He identified the shooter as Day Day, but later identified Thomas from a jail booking photo.