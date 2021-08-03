3 shootings, 2 days in September, 1 Madison man charged with all of them

Officers responded to a report of several shots fired in the area of Piping Rock and Suffolk Road just before 1:15 a.m. Sept. 18. As an officer responded, a car accident was also reported in the area.

Police found white Nissan Rogue with bullet holes overturned and crashed into a tree. Later in the morning, officers found a total of 14 shell casings. The casings matched a gun police found in Thomas' residents, and a few of the shell casings had Thomas' DNA on them.

The teenager who was shot told police he heard several shots and then blacked out because of the crash. He said two others were in the car, but did not identify the shooter.

When officers interviewed the teenager's mother, she told police her son identified the shooter as a Black male with dreads who goes by the name "DayDay." Police later identifed "DayDay" as Thomas."

A few hours before the crash, officers responded to a report of several gunshots that were fired at the mother's home in the 1300 block of Loreen Drive around 10:10 p.m. Sept. 17.