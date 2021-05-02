3 men stabbed in attempted homicide Downtown, Madison police say

Three men were hospitalized early Sunday after being stabbed Downtown, Madison police said.

The Madison Police Department is investigating the incident as an attempted homicide, but did not release any information on a suspect or say whether more than one attacker was involved.

The stabbing happened near Webster and King streets about 2:30 a.m., police said. Three men — ages 43, 35 and 28 — were treated at local hospitals for their injuries.

The Madison Police Department is asking anyone with information about the attack to call (608) 255-2345 or (608) 266-6014.

