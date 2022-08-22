3 men arrested on separate drug charges across Madison over the weekend

Three men were arrested on separate drug charges across Madison over the weekend, according to reports from the Madison Police Department.

On Saturday, Thao Van Lee, 54, of Madison, who was arrested last week during a drug investigation, was again arrested on separate, additional charges after he was pulled over Saturday evening for allegedly making an illegal turn in the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

A K-9 unit responded to the scene and detected drugs in the vehicle, and 11 bundles of crack cocaine were located in Van Lee’s shoe, Fryer said. He was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.

An investigation into his case is ongoing.

Christopher A. Mason, 40, was arrested on a number of drug charges early Sunday evening after officers allegedly noticed him make several drug deals in the area of State and West Gilman streets, Fryer said.

Police approached Mason and took him into custody around 4:40 p.m. Heroin with fentanyl and cocaine with fentanyl were found on him, and a K-9 unit was called in to search his vehicle, which contained baggies and a scale, Fryer said.

Mason was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and felony bail jumping, Fryer said.

Later Sunday evening, Russell D. Lust, 34, was arrested after officers allegedly observed a drug deal while on patrol at Reindahl Park. Police pulled Lust over in the 1800 block of Portage Road, and he reportedly admitted to having drugs inside his vehicle. A gun, digital scale, large sums of cash and drugs were also found, Fryer said.

Lust was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession with intent to deliver narcotics, Fryer said.