3 men arrested in shooting, ramming of vehicles at Brittingham Park, Madison police say

Three men have been arrested in a shooting and the intentional ramming of vehicles at Brittingham Park on May 3, Madison police reported.

Although no one was injured, investigators described it as a “very chaotic and dangerous scene” at the crowded park, with many children present on the sunny Sunday afternoon, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Officers who responded to the scene were told by witnesses that two potential groups were involved in a verbal disturbance that led to a car crash between the involved parties, and once the vehicles left the lot a lone shot was heard.

Officers were able to locate one bullet casing near the overpass bridge on West Washington Avenue near the park.

The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit arrested three Madison men on Tuesday for their involvement in the incident, DeSpain said.

Robert L. Comey, 48, was arrested on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and Antoine L. Jefferson, 46, and Rovar S. Pollard, 36, Madison were arrested on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

