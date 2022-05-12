3 men arrested in connection to firing 70+ shots in town of Madison, Sheriff's Office said

The Dane County Sheriff's Office has arrested three men in connection with a shooting that occurred in March in the town of Madison on Perry Street, where more than 70 shell casings were found.
No injuries were reported, but deputies found damage to three vehicles.
Christopher Tibbs, 32; Malcom Whiteside, 27; and David Taylor, 34, are all from Madison. The men are tentatively charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety and felony possession of a firearm.
There is potential for additional charges, the Sherriff's Office said Thursday afternoon.
Around 3:46 a.m. March 26 deputies from the Sheriff's Office responded to Perry Street after town residents reported hearing several gunshots. Several vehicles sped away from the gunfire.
