3 Madison police officers facing legal trouble identified

Three Madison police officers arrested or cited for crimes over the last two weeks face discipline ranging from a few days of unpaid suspension to losing their jobs if convicted on charges ranging from first-offense drunken driving to felony strangulation.

Cary G. House, 42, was arrested Nov. 8 in Columbia County after authorities there say he choked his wife in their home. He faces charges of battery, disorderly conduct and strangulation and suffocation, a felony, stemming from domestic abuse, according to court records. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

A second Madison officer, Keith M. Brown, 29, was arrested Nov. 9 by the Dane County Sheriff's Office on tentative misdemeanor disorderly conduct and battery/intimidation of a victim charges. The office declined to provide further information and as of mid-morning Friday, Brown had not been charged. District Attorney Ismael Ozanne on Thursday declined to say whether his office would bring charges, although Brown is expected to appear in court Dec. 8 for an initial appearance.

And on Nov. 11, 25-year-old officer Richard W. Carriveau was cited for first-offense operating while intoxicated in Columbia County. First-offense drunken driving in Wisconsin is technically a ticket, and Carriveau has not been formally booked. He entered a not-guilty plea on Wednesday and has an initial appearance scheduled for March 14.

The Madison Police Department has not confirmed the officers' identities. The Wisconsin State Journal relied on public records and sources with knowledge of departmental matters to identify them. Police spokesperson Hunter Lisko has said none of the incidents happened while the officers were on duty, and all are on paid leave.

According to the criminal complaint against House, his wife, who is not named in the complaint, told police that he had been drinking all day Nov. 7 at their home in the town of Marcellon and had come into a bedroom and started yelling at and then choking her as she lay in bed with her 4-year-old daughter.

She fought back to free herself as the child was "frantic and crying," the complaint says, and House later admitted to drinking a 12-pack that day and said he and his wife had a physical altercation in the bed.

In 2013, a Madison police internal investigation found that House had drunkenly shot his gun during a get-together at his residence, violating department policies involving firearms safety, unlawful conduct and the care and use of city-owned property. He was suspended without pay for 30 days for that incident.

Brown in an unrelated incident in October 2021 accidentally shot another officer on State Street while trying to arrest an armed wanted man who's since been sentenced to federal prison. Brown was cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting.

Carriveau completed his probationary period with the department about a year ago, when he was promoted to police officer.