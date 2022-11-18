 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MADISON POLICE

3 Madison Police Department employees arrested in past 2 weeks

Police siren
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Three Madison Police Department officers have been arrested for off-duty incidents within the past two weeks, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Cary House, a Madison officer who was suspended without pay for 30 days in 2013 for discharging a firearm while intoxicated, was charged Nov. 8 in Columbia County for allegedly choking his wife in their home. House, 42, faces charges of battery, disorderly conduct and strangulation and suffocation, a felony, stemming from domestic abuse, according to court records.

He was released on a $2,000 signature bond. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

A second Madison officer, Keith Brown, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, but authorities have not said for what.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment on Brown’s arrest.

No charges against Brown have been filed, though reports have been referred to prosecutors, said District Attorney Ismael Ozanne. Ozanne declined to describe the reports the Sheriff’s Office turned over or say whether his office would file charges against Brown.

Brown has an initial appearance court date on Dec. 8, Ozanne said.

Last October, Brown accidentally shot another officer on State Street while trying to arrest an armed wanted man.

The Madison Police Department declined to release the names of the officers, citing active investigations by other law enforcement agencies. But the incidents happened while the officers were off-duty and all three are on leave, said police spokesperson Hunter Lisko.

A third officer has not been independently identified. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested the officer, Lisko said.

According to the criminal complaint against House:

His wife, who is not named in the complaint, told police that House had been drinking all day Nov. 7 at their home in the town of Marcellon and had come into a bedroom and started yelling at and then choking her as she lay in bed with her 4-year-old daughter.

Madison Police Officer Cary House

House

She fought back to free herself as the child was “frantic and crying.”

House later admitted to drinking a 12-pack that day and said he and his wife had a physical altercation in the bed.

In 2013, a Madison police internal investigation found that House had drunkenly shot his gun during a get-together at his residence, violating department policies involving firearms safety, unlawful conduct and the care and use of city-owned property.

According to the Madison Police Department’s code of conduct, officers “shall not engage in conduct which would constitute a violation of criminal law.”

Portage Daily Register reporter Jonathan Richie and State Journal reporter Chris Rickert contributed to this report.

