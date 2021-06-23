3 Madison nuns hospitalized after crash on Far East Side

Three nuns were taken to the hospital, two of them with life-threatening injuries, after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on the Far East Side, Madison police and the pastor at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison said.

A fourth person, who might faces charges for the crash, sustained minor injuries, Madison police said.

The three Schoenstatt sisters were on their way to morning mass when the crash happened, Rev. Michael Radowicz said. Their vehicle was waiting on North Star Drive to turn left onto Cottage Grove Road when it got a green light, police said.

As the car headed into the intersection, a driver of another vehicle traveling eastbound on Cottage Grove failed to stop at a red light and T-boned the nun's vehicle just after 7:40 a.m., Madison police said. The driver told police he had been checking his phone.

Officers expect to file charges against the driver, but Lt. Eugene Woehrle said he's not sure what those would be yet. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Madison police did not release information about the identities of the three victims, but details of the crash from Radowicz match a Madison police report.