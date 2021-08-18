 Skip to main content
3 killed in crash that closed I-94 westbound near Johnson Creek for hours, authorities say
3 killed in crash that closed I-94 westbound near Johnson Creek for hours, authorities say

Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Johnson Creek early Wednesday that closed the westbound lanes for hours, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. when a vehicle pulling a trailer lost control and slammed into a guardrail near the 262 mile marker on I-94 westbound, according to a preliminary investigation. A second vehicle and then a semi crashed into the cargo trailer and guardrail, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said.

I-94 westbound was closed between Lake Mills and Johnson Creek until about 10:40 a.m., Milbrath said.

Names of those killed in the crash, which remains under investigation, were not being released pending notification of family, Milbrath said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Lake Mills Fire/EMS, Johnson Creek EMS, Watertown EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.

