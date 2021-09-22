 Skip to main content
3 killed in crash into tree in Waushara County, authorities say
Three people were killed Tuesday morning when a vehicle left a Waushara County road and crashed into a tree, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The crash happened about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday on Highway H near Poy Sippi, which is about 40 miles west of Appleton, Sgt. Rhae Stertz said in a statement.

Investigators determined that a 2002 Chevrolet Impala with three occupants was eastbound on Highway H when it failed to negotiate a curve near Badger Road, went off the right shoulder, entered the ditch, began to rotate, struck a grass driveway, went airborne for about 70 feet and struck a tree roof first, Stertz said.

Speed is a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, Stertz said.

The identities of the three killed in the crash were not released.

