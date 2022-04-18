3 killed in 2-car crash in Marathon County, 1 hurt trying to help, authorities say

FRANKFORT — Authorities say three people were killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in Frankfort, and a person who stopped to help was injured when struck by another vehicle, authorities reported.
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office said the three people involved in the initial crash about 11:30 p.m. were pronounced dead at the scene.
A motorist who pulled over in an attempt to render first aid was stuck by vehicle passing the scene and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
The sheriff's office said the two crashes took place on an unlit section of a state highway.
The incidents remain under investigation. The names of those involved have not been released.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue