 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

3 killed, 3 injured in crash when driver runs stop sign in Rock County, authorities say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Three people were killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened when a driver ran a stop sign in Rock County on Saturday night, authorities reported.

At about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and fire and EMS personnel from Orfordville, Footville, and Janesville were sent to the crash that at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway H in the town of Center, Sgt. Peter Falk said in a statement.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

The investigation determined that a white Nissan Maxima was southbound on Highway H and failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 11. A gray Ford Escape that was westbound on Highway 11 hit the Maxima broadside on the driver’s side, Falk said.

The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the Maxima were pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger in the Escape and two other passengers in the Maxima were taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville for treatment of crash injuries, Falk said.

People are also reading…

The names of those involved were not released.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

55 mph wind gusts can't keep Badgers fans away from Saturday's game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics