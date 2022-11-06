3 killed, 3 injured in crash when driver runs stop sign in Rock County, authorities say

Three people were killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened when a driver ran a stop sign in Rock County on Saturday night, authorities reported.
At about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and fire and EMS personnel from Orfordville, Footville, and Janesville were sent to the crash that at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway H in the town of Center, Sgt. Peter Falk said in a statement.
The investigation determined that a white Nissan Maxima was southbound on Highway H and failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 11. A gray Ford Escape that was westbound on Highway 11 hit the Maxima broadside on the driver’s side, Falk said.
The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the Maxima were pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger in the Escape and two other passengers in the Maxima were taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville for treatment of crash injuries, Falk said.