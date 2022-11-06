3 killed, 3 injured in crash when driver runs stop sign in Rock County, authorities say

Three people were killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened when a driver ran a stop sign in Rock County on Saturday night, authorities reported.

At about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and fire and EMS personnel from Orfordville, Footville, and Janesville were sent to the crash that at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway H in the town of Center, Sgt. Peter Falk said in a statement.

The investigation determined that a white Nissan Maxima was southbound on Highway H and failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 11. A gray Ford Escape that was westbound on Highway 11 hit the Maxima broadside on the driver’s side, Falk said.

The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the Maxima were pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger in the Escape and two other passengers in the Maxima were taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville for treatment of crash injuries, Falk said.

The names of those involved were not released.