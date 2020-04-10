3 juvenile crime spree suspects arrested after chase ended by spike strips on Highway 151, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three juveniles suspected of committing numerous crimes were arrested Thursday night after a police chase that ended with their vehicles deflated by spike strips on Highway 151 near American Parkway, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The incident began shortly before 9 p.m. when a deputy travelling east on the Beltline near Highway 51 observed a black Honda Pilot also going east without its lights on and exceeding the speed limit, Lt. Ira Simpson said in a statement.

A traffic stop was attempted, but the Pilot didn’t stop. Due to the circumstances, the minimal amount of traffic, and the fact the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle associated with numerous burglaries, thefts from autos, and stolen vehicles, the pursuit continued, Simpson said.

The deputy ended the pursuit after losing sight of the Pilot, but a nearby deputy located the vehicle and restarted the pursuit, with other deputies setting up spike strips along Highway 151 that deflated the Pilot’s tires, Simpson said.

The three juveniles were arrested, and several items related to area burglaries and some illegal narcotics were located in plain sight in the vehicle, Simpson said.