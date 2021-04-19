3 injured in Southwest Side crash that followed altercation at convenience store, Madison police say

Three people were injured in a crash Friday night on the Southwest Side that followed an altercation at a convenience store, Madison police reported.

The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Raymond Road and McKenna Boulevard when a red SUV that was heading east failed to stop for a red signal on Raymond at McKenna, Sgt. Matthew Baker said in a report.

The SUV was traveling at high speed and struck a silver SUV that was heading north on McKenna, then veered into the median, landing on top of the traffic signals and signs on Raymond, Baker said.

Prior to the crash, the occupants of the red SUV were involved in an altercation at the Kwik Trip near the intersection and were fleeing the others involved in the altercation. There was mention that a handgun possibly was involved in the altercation and that the red SUV was being chased, however that was not confirmed, Baker said.

The operator of the red SUV, who was not identified, was cited for a red signal violation, Baker said.

No details on the extent of the injuries were provided.

