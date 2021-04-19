3 injured in head-on crash on Highway 51 in Janesville, police say

Three people were injured in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 51 and Knilans Road in Janesville, police reported.

Investigators determined that a minivan was heading north on Highway 51 about 9:20 p.m. when it crossed the center line and struck a pick-up truck head on while both were traveling close to the speed limit, Lt. Mike Blaser said in a report.

The driver was alone in the minivan, while there was a driver and a passenger in the pick-up.

Fire crews eventually freed all three from the vehicles, one was flown by medical helicopter to a Madison hospital and the other two were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, Blaser said, adding that no additional medical information was available.

No names were released.

The crash remains under investigation pending contact with the person flown to Madison, Blaser said.

Highway 51 was closed for about three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

