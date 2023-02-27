Three people were injured in a crash that happened when a vehicle ran a stop sign in Brodhead on Sunday morning, Brodhead police reported.

The crash happened at the intersection of East 9th Avenue (Highway T) and 23rd Street at about 8:50 a.m. Sunday. The investigation determined that a sedan was northbound on East 9th Avenue when a minivan traveling east on 23rd Street failed to stop for the stop sign and collided with the sedan, Chief Chris Hughes said in a statement.

Both occupants of the sedan and a passenger in the minivan were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with injures that weren’t considered life threatening, Hughes said.

Brodhead Fire Department personnel extricated the driver of the sedan using the jaws of life due to extensive damage to that side of the vehicle, Hughes said.

The 18-year-old Brodhead man who was driving the minivan was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to wear a seatbelt and not having vehicle insurance, Hughes said. He wasn’t named.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point