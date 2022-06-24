3 injured in chain-reaction crash on Highway 14 in Iowa County, authorities say

Three people were injured in a chain-reaction crash Wednesday on Highway 14 in Iowa County, authorities reported.

Shortly before 6:45 a.m., a 911 call reported the three-vehicle crash on Highway 14 at Blynn Road, Iowa County Sheriff Steve Michek said in a statement.

The crash happened when a 2005 Saturn Vue driven by Stephanie L. Kramer, 34, of Arena, was heading east on Highway 14 and turning north on Blynn Road and was rear-ended by a 2014 Chrysler 200 driven by Bradley K. Scanlon, 47, of Mount Horeb, Michek said.

Kramer’s Saturn was pushed into the westbound lane of 14, where it was struck by a westbound 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by Ben B. Levers, 17, of Prairie du Sac, Michek said.

Kramer, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from her Saturn in the collision with Levers’ Silverado. Air bags and seatbelts were in use in the other two vehicles, Michek said.

Kramer was flown by MedFlight to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, and Scanlon and Lever were taken by ambulance, Michek said.

No enforcement action was reported, but Michek said there was no indication of impairment with any of the drivers.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.