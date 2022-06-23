 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 injured after Rock County deputy collides with tow truck, authorities say

Three people were injured Thursday when a Rock County Sheriff’s deputy  collided with a tow truck just northeast of Beloit.

The deputy was responding to a report of a gunshot wound in another jurisdiction shortly before 4 p.m. when he “was involved in a crash” with the truck at the intersection of E L T Townline Road and South Prairie Avenue in the town of Turtle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both the deputy and two occupants of the tow truck sustained minor injuries, the sheriff said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

