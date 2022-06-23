3 injured after Rock County deputy collides with tow truck, authorities say

Three people were injured Thursday when a Rock County Sheriff’s deputy collided with a tow truck just northeast of Beloit.
The deputy was responding to a report of a gunshot wound in another jurisdiction shortly before 4 p.m. when he “was involved in a crash” with the truck at the intersection of E L T Townline Road and South Prairie Avenue in the town of Turtle, according to the sheriff’s office.
Both the deputy and two occupants of the tow truck sustained minor injuries, the sheriff said.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Kelly Nolan, a UW-Whitewater student living in Madison for the summer, was last seen in the State Street area in the early morning hours of June 23, 2007, after a night out with friends.