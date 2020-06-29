3 injured, 1 arrested in 4 robberies since Thursday, Madison police say; investigations ongoing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people were injured, one person was arrested, and investigations continue in four robberies since Thursday, Madison police reported.

At about 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Williamson Street on the Near East Side, a 27-year-old Madison man suffered a concussion and a broken jaw in a battery and robbery, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man said he was walking when a vehicle came close to hitting him, he yelled at the driver, and the vehicle stopped. The man said a couple of people got out of the vehicle, he was struck multiple times and lost consciousness, DeSpain said, adding that the man was taken to a hospital.

The man, who has a concealed carry permit, said during the assault his handgun was taken, DeSpain said.

On Saturday about 2:30 a.m., a 45-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were battered and robbed while they were outside of the woman's apartment in the 200 block of West Gilman Street Downtown, DeSpain said in a statement.

The two told police they saw a bloody man run past them, yelling that the person behind him was trying to kill him. The 45-year-old said the injured man appeared to be drunk and "beaten to a pulp," DeSpain said.