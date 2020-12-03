3 handguns stolen in Southwest Side home burglary, Madison police say

Three handguns were stolen in a burglary of a Southwest Side home on Tuesday, Madison police reported.

An officer was sent to a residence on Denton Place about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday after the homeowner returned to find his house burglarized, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A door had been kicked in and three handguns stolen, DeSpain said.

The investigating officer distributed burglary prevention/notification forms to other nearby homes before leaving the neighborhood, DeSpain said.

