3 handguns, shell casing, hole in wall found after report of shot, female screaming, Monona police say

Three handguns, a spent shell casing, and a hole in a wall were found after a report of a gunshot and a female screaming Thursday night, Monona police reported.
Officers were sent to a duplex in the 6300 block of Roselawn Avenue about 9 p.m. on a report of a female who screamed after what sounded like a single gunshot, Lt. Curtis Wiegel said in a statement.
Arriving officers found a single, unused round of handgun ammunition on the front step of the duplex, and a cavalry style sword in the yard. One male attempted to flee out the back and was detained by police and a second male was found hiding in the yard, Wiegel said.
The two males, whose identities were not released, refused to cooperate with the investigation, Wiegel said.
Multiple people were seen inside the duplex who became verbally hostile toward the officers, and a search warrant was obtained, Wiegel said.
At 1:03 a.m. Friday, police from McFarland, the town of Madison, and Dane County Sheriff’s Office assisted in entering the duplex and found the guns, spent casing and hole in the wall consistent with a gun being fired, Wiegel said.
The incident remains under investigation, Wiegel said.
