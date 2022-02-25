3 guns, ammunition, cash, drugs seized in raid of Far West Side residence, Madison police say

Three guns and “large quantities” of ammunition, cash and drugs were seized in a raid of a Far West Side residence on Thursday, Madison police reported.

The Madison Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant at the residence in the 8300 block of Blackwolf Drive about 8 a.m. on Thursday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The raid assisted an investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit of a weapons offense that occurred Sunday evening, Fryer said.

Two unidentified people were detained and potential charges will be pending further investigation, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

