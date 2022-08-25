3 force way into North Side home, tie up residents in apparent targeted burglary, Madison police say

Three masked men forced their way into a North Side home early Thursday morning, tied up the two adult residents and stole money and other items, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, police were sent to a home in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive on a report of a residential burglary, Sgt. Ryan Gibson.

The three masked men were gone by the time officers arrived and no arrests have been made, Gibson said.

It appears the incident was not random, and the residence was targeted, Gibson said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.