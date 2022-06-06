 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

3 facing fentanyl dealing charges after search warrants executed in Beloit, authorities say

Three men are facing multiple charges that include fentanyl dealing after search warrants were executed Thursday in Beloit, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 5 a.m. Thursday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a search warrant secured by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit at 1722 Chapman Ave. in Beloit, and the Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit executed a separate search warrant secured by SIU at 1011 Oak St. in Beloit, Sgt. Matthew Jacobson said in a statement.

Later on Thursday, SIU and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau served a related search warrant at 2237 Burton St. Apt. 38 in Beloit, Jacobson said.

Tadereal E. Tavarres, 30, was arrested on a probation violation and tentative charges of manufacture/deliver fentanyl 10-50 grams, two counts of manufacture/deliver fentanyl under 10 grams, three counts of manufacture/deliver cocaine 5-15 grams, three counts of maintain vehicle for drug trafficking, two counts of party to a crime manufacture/deliver fentanyl under 10 grams, party to a crime manufacture/deliver cocaine 1-5 grams, with enhancers for habitual criminality, second or subsequent drug offenses, and within 1,000 feet of a park.

People are also reading…

Deontae A. Logan, 23, was arrested on a probation violation and tentative charges of three counts of manufacture/deliver fentanyl under 10 grams, four counts of manufacture/deliver cocaine 1-5 grams, two counts of maintain vehicle for drug trafficking, neglecting a child – probable harm of child under 6 years, with enhancers for habitual criminality, second or subsequent drug offenses, within 1,000 feet of a park, and within 1,000 feet of a school.

Tavarres and Logan are being held in the Rock County Jail awaiting court appearances Monday afternoon.

The operation also resulted in additional charges against Jaz-Juan O. Steel, 25, who already was in the Rock County Jail. Steel faces additional tentative charges of five counts of maintain vehicle for drug trafficking, two counts of manufacture/deliver fentanyl under 10 grams, two counts of party to a crime manufacture/deliver fentanyl under 10 grams, two counts of party to a crime manufacture/deliver cocaine 1-5 grams; manufacture/deliver cocaine 1-5 grams, manufacture/deliver cocaine under 1 gram, first-degree recklessly endanger safety, with enhancers for habitual criminality, second or subsequent drug offenses, within 1,000 feet of a park, and within 1,000 feet of a school.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics