3 facing fentanyl dealing charges after search warrants executed in Beloit, authorities say

Three men are facing multiple charges that include fentanyl dealing after search warrants were executed Thursday in Beloit, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At about 5 a.m. Thursday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a search warrant secured by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit at 1722 Chapman Ave. in Beloit, and the Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit executed a separate search warrant secured by SIU at 1011 Oak St. in Beloit, Sgt. Matthew Jacobson said in a statement.
Later on Thursday, SIU and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau served a related search warrant at 2237 Burton St. Apt. 38 in Beloit, Jacobson said.
Tadereal E. Tavarres, 30, was arrested on a probation violation and tentative charges of manufacture/deliver fentanyl 10-50 grams, two counts of manufacture/deliver fentanyl under 10 grams, three counts of manufacture/deliver cocaine 5-15 grams, three counts of maintain vehicle for drug trafficking, two counts of party to a crime manufacture/deliver fentanyl under 10 grams, party to a crime manufacture/deliver cocaine 1-5 grams, with enhancers for habitual criminality, second or subsequent drug offenses, and within 1,000 feet of a park.
People are also reading…
Deontae A. Logan, 23, was arrested on a probation violation and tentative charges of three counts of manufacture/deliver fentanyl under 10 grams, four counts of manufacture/deliver cocaine 1-5 grams, two counts of maintain vehicle for drug trafficking, neglecting a child – probable harm of child under 6 years, with enhancers for habitual criminality, second or subsequent drug offenses, within 1,000 feet of a park, and within 1,000 feet of a school.
Tavarres and Logan are being held in the Rock County Jail awaiting court appearances Monday afternoon.
The operation also resulted in additional charges against Jaz-Juan O. Steel, 25, who already was in the Rock County Jail. Steel faces additional tentative charges of five counts of maintain vehicle for drug trafficking, two counts of manufacture/deliver fentanyl under 10 grams, two counts of party to a crime manufacture/deliver fentanyl under 10 grams, two counts of party to a crime manufacture/deliver cocaine 1-5 grams; manufacture/deliver cocaine 1-5 grams, manufacture/deliver cocaine under 1 gram, first-degree recklessly endanger safety, with enhancers for habitual criminality, second or subsequent drug offenses, within 1,000 feet of a park, and within 1,000 feet of a school.
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.