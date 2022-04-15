3 face charges for November shooting incident outside Bristol strip club

Three men, two alleged to be from one gang and another from a rival gang, were charged Friday for their alleged roles in gunshots that were fired in November outside a town of Bristol strip club.

A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court charged JonPaul P. Dotson, 33, of Madison; Kevin B. Moore Jr., 39, of Sun Prairie; and Christopher E. Tibbs, 32, of Madison, with possession of a firearm by a felon. Dotson and Tibbs were also charged with first-degree reckless endangerment. Moore also faces two counts of felony bail jumping.

The charges all relate to a shooting that police said happened early on Nov. 14 outside Club Bristol at Highways N and V in North Bristol, about five miles north of Sun Prairie, that damaged vehicles and left behind at least a dozen bullet casings. The shooting, the complaint states, appeared to be between rival factions of the Black Disciples gang and prompted a short-term shutdown of the club.

Tibbs appeared in court Friday where he was ordered jailed on $35,000 bail in the shooting case and $5,000 for an unrelated drug distribution case filed earlier this month.

Arrest warrants were issued for Dotson and Moore.

The complaint, which spans 18 pages, states that one group of members of the Block Boyz faction, which included Dotson and Tibbs, arrived at Club Bristol just before and slightly after midnight on Nov. 13 and 14. The rival group, which included Moore, arrived 10 to 15 minutes later, according to ID scans required to enter the club.

The complaint states that security video and witness accounts indicate Dotson's group appeared to see the group Moore was with as it entered. Tibbs and Dotson are seen on the video leaving the club then re-entering through an unsecured door, away from a weapons screening and ID scan station. Dotson is seen on the video holding a gun near his right jacket pocket when he comes back inside, the complaint states.

The group Moore was with then left through the front door and approached a Jeep Cherokee that part of the group had arrived in. They are fired upon, the complaint states, and left the scene on foot. A gun with blood on it was found in the Jeep afterward. Blood on the trigger is Moore's according to DNA analysis.

The complaint does not state whether Moore had sought medical attention. At the time of the incident, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said someone possibly had been injured during the incident. The complaint states blood was also found on a trailer, a vehicle, a building and the ground across the street from Club Bristol.

Video appears to show Tibbs firing toward the Jeep, but the spread of casings left behind appears to indicate that both Tibbs and Dotson were firing guns, the complaint alleges.

Bullets struck a car that contained three women who were trying to leave. They told police they had to duck down inside the car to avoid being struck by gunfire, which shattered the car's back window.

The shooting was the fourth of 2021 outside Club Bristol. In April 2021, the club and the town of Bristol had reached an agreement that the club would re-locate and would increase security in the meantime.

In January, a Mississippi man who drunkenly fired gunshots at the club after he was thrown out in March 2021 pleaded guilty to a felony and a misdemeanor. A sentencing date for Zachary M. Leonard, 30, has not been set.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.