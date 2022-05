3 face charges after disturbance, gunshot in Janesville, police say

Three people face charges after a disturbance and gunshot Sunday night in Janesville, police reported.

At about 8:40 p.m. Sunday, Janesville police were sent to the 800 block of East Memorial Drive after a caller reported a person was shot outside a residence during a disturbance, Sgt. Rob Perkins said in a statement.

Officers found that no one had been shot during the incident, which began with an argument between Janesville residents Jessica Jackson, 43, and Sharod Winters, 31, Perkins said.

Winters physically attacked another resident of the complex, Kory Fuller arrived and was physically attacked by Winters, Fuller then showed a handgun and fired a shot into the ground, before physically restraining Winters until officers arrived, Perkins said.

Winters and Jackson were held at the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct, while Winters also faces a probation violation as Winters is on probation for battery/threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement, strangulation and disorderly conduct, Perkins said.

Fuller, 32, of Edgerton, was booked on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed and released at the Janesville Police Department, Perkins said.

