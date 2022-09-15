 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Dane County residents charged with making false statements when buying guns

Three Dane County residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of making false statements when buying guns, authorities reported.

Kassidy Garrett, 21, and Tyler Seaton, 20, both of Fitchburg, are charged with four counts of making false statements during the purchase of firearms, and Isaiah Phillips, 18, of Madison, is charged with two counts, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

The indictment charges Garrett with four counts of making a false statement on a Firearms Transaction Record form required by federal law while buying guns on four occasions in February, March, and April. The indictment alleges that she indicated on the forms she was the buyer of the guns, but was not in what is commonly known as a “straw purchase,” O’Shea said.

Seaton’s four counts stem from allegedly inducing and causing Garrett to falsely state that she was the actual buyer of the firearms, though they both knew she was not.

Phillips is charged with two counts for allegedly inducing and causing Garrett to falsely state that she was the actual buyer of the guns in two of the purchases, though both Phillips and Garrett knew she was not the actual buyer.

The maximum penalty is five years in federal prison on each count.

