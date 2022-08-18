3 charged with attempted homicide for Southwest Side shooting

Three people were charged Thursday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting that happened Aug. 5 on Madison’s Southwest Side that left a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

According to a criminal complaint, Zanya M. Anderson, Jevante J. Koger and Damarion M. Pollard, all 18, were in a vehicle that pulled up to a man in the 5800 block of Balsam Road.

The complaint states the victim told police Koger was driving, and Anderson and Pollard got out and began firing gunshots at the man, who ran. He was shot once in the buttocks but said he didn’t notice he had been shot until later. He was driven to UW Hospital, where doctors told police the man had broken bones in his pelvis.

The man told police he knew Koger from the time they spent at the Lincoln Hills School, a juvenile correctional facility in Irma. The man said while there he did not want to get involved in fights or gang-related activity and risk jeopardizing his release date, but Koger did not like that, the complaint states.

The man told police he has known Pollard for many years and used to hang out with him, and that Anderson used to be around when he hung around with Pollard or Koger, according to the complaint.

During a search of Pollard’s apartment, done by police after Pollard was arrested on Aug. 10, a handgun and large extended magazine were found in the freezer. Pollard had been on probation, but apparently stopped charging his GPS monitor and could not be located after July 21.

Koger was also on state Department of Corrections GPS monitoring, but tracking stopped on Aug. 4.

Bail for Pollard and Anderson was set at $100,000 during court appearances Thursday. Koger’s bail was set at $50,000.