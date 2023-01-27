3 charged in series of burglary, stolen vehicle, fraud cases, Madison police say

Detectives from the Madison Police Department Burglary Crime Unit, the 2022 Summer Strategic Plan Stolen Auto group, and partnering Dane County jurisdictions have been working for months on a series of residential burglary, stolen auto, and fraud cases involving a group of people working together, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The result is the Dane County District Attorney’s Office as of this week charging three people in the cases: Kyheim S. Taylor, 17, with seven counts of burglary, three counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and identity theft; Kenyotta K. Jones, 17, with two counts of burglary; and Kemarrion I. Shannon, 18, with felony escape, OMVWOC, and identity theft, Fryer said.