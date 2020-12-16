3 Brodhead men arrested for possession of child pornography after raid, police say

Three Brodhead men were arrested for possession of child pornography on Tuesday night, police reported.

After a 3½-month investigation, Brodhead police and agents from the state Division of Criminal Investigation served a search warrant on a duplex in the 600 block of 1st Center Avenue about 7 p.m., Brodhead Police Chief Chris Hughes said in a report.

Brodhead police began their investigation after receiving information from the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of possible child pornography being shared or received by devices at the residence via various social media platforms, Hughes said.

Mateo Hernandez Patishtan, 31; Pascual Hernandez Pasishtan, 33, and Rafael Mernandez Pasishtan, 26, were arrested and booked into the Green County Jail on suspicion of possessing and or distributing child pornography, Hughes said.

Also assisting in serving the search warrant were the Orfordville Police Department and Green County Sheriff's Office.

