3 arrests, 3 stolen vehicles recovered in joint law enforcement operation, Dane County authorities say

Three people were arrested and three stolen vehicles were recovered in a joint law enforcement operation on Thursday, Dane County authorities reported.

The four-hour operation involved the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and other local and state agencies who have been working together on vehicle thefts and related crimes in the area, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The group made six traffic stops that resulted in four short vehicle pursuits, and the recovery of three stolen vehicles and two firearms, Schaffer said.

Antonio J. Fernandez, 21, was arrested on tentative charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, resisting, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Malek J. Banks, 24, was arrested on tentative charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, two counts of bail jumping, possession of THC with intent to deliver, and a state Department of Corrections hold.

Aidan A. Johnson, 19, was arrested on tentative charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of bail jumping, and possession of narcotics.

