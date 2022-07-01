3 arrested, shell casings, guns, drugs recovered after shots, crashes on Far East Side, Madison police say

Three people were arrested, shell casings, guns and drugs were recovered after gunshots and two crashes involving a stolen vehicle on the Far East Side on Thursday afternoon, Madison police reported.

At about 2 p.m. Thursday, authorities received multiple calls reporting gunshots at the intersection of Commercial Avenue and Sprecher Road, and shell casings later were recovered, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The gunshots happened after the car the shots were fired from struck another car and a confrontation occurred, Fryer said.

The two people in the other vehicle who were shot at did not know the suspects and were not injured, Fryer said.

The vehicle the shots were fired from fled and crashed at Felland Road and Burke Road, with the three occupants — Roland J. Scott, 20, Katie M. Moore, 18, and Donquil D. McLemore, 18 — fleeing the crash toward nearby woods, Fryer said.

A police dog led officers to two of the suspects, and one was found with a loaded gun when they were arrested, while the third suspect was taken into custody by a nearby quarry, Fryer said.

The three face a variety of tentative charges and taken to the Dane County Jail.

Two of the three are felons with multiple felony warrants, Fryer said.

Two firearms, a large amount of fentanyl, cocaine and cash were recovered while the vehicle, which was stolen, was totaled, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

