An 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in a spree of Madison area burglaries, vehicle thefts, and related crimes, authorities reported.

The Madison Police Department Burglary Crime Unit in July began investigating a spree of related residential burglaries, vehicle thefts, and other crimes, including stealing guns, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Madison police worked with UW-Madison, Shorewood Hills and Waunakee police and the Dane County Sheriff's Office in identifying, arresting, and charging the trio in the cases, which impacted more than two dozen people, Fryer said.

The three who were arrested and jailed were not identified as the investigations continue and more charges are possible, Fryer said.

The 18-year-old was tentatively charged with five counts of burglary, four counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent (OMVWOC), two counts each of felony theft and felony theft (of firearms), and 13 counts of misdemeanor theft.

One 17-year-old male was tentatively charged with six counts of burglary, three counts of OMVWOC, two counts of felony theft (of firearms), six counts of misdemeanor theft, and a count of identity theft.

The other 17-year-old male was tentatively charged with eight counts of burglary, three counts of identity theft, eight counts of OMVWOC, two counts of felony theft (of firearms), 10 counts of misdemeanor theft, and two counts of theft from auto.

