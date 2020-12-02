3 arrested in gun incidents in Madison, Janesville, police say

Three people have been arrested in gun incidents in Madison and Janesville, police reported.

At about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, Madison police responded to the 1700 block of Tennyson Lane on the North side on a report of shots fired, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a report.

The caller reported hearing four gunshots followed by six more, and officers found six 9mm casings at the scene, but no property damage was located and no injuries were reported, Hartman said.

Police were checking for video that may have captured the shooting, Hartman said.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Madison police responded to a report of a man driving west on the Beltline in a black Nissan Altima pointing a handgun at a 40-year-old man in another vehicle, Lt. Shannon Blackamore said in a report.

Officers searched for the Altima and ultimately took two people, who were not identified, into custody who are suspected of being involved, Blackamore said.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at P3Tips.com.