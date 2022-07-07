3 arrested, guns recovered after armed robbery report on Far East Side, Madison police say

Three people were arrested and two guns were recovered after an armed robbery report on the Far East Side on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.
At about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, police were sent to the parking lot of Target, 4301 Lien Road, on a report of an armed robbery, Sgt. Tyler Phillips said in a statement.
A black sedan was seen fleeing the area at high speed and officers in the area saw it as it pulled into the East Towne Mall parking lot and parked, Phillips said.
As officers pulled up, one person ran from the vehicle and into the mall, while officers detained two people in the vehicle and recovered a gun. The person who fled the vehicle was caught outside Dick’s Sporting Goods and a gun also was recovered on him, Phillips said.
The investigation is continuing with the three men, who were not identified, facing several charges, Phillips said.
