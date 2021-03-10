3 arrested, guns, ammunition, drugs seized in raid at Southwest Side home, Madison police say

Three men were arrested and guns, ammunition and drugs were seized in a raid Thursday morning at a home in the 5700 block of Russett Road on the Southwest Side home, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, members of the Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, Gang Unit, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, and other law enforcement arrested three men associated with recent violent crime and wanted on warrants, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

Multiple guns, ammunition, drugs, and other evidence were seized, Grigg said.

According to Grigg’s report:

Dorian L. Watkins, 20, was arrested after a foot pursuit on tentative charges of recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping (nine counts), resisting, battery and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Edward E. Laird, 22, was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, felon in possession of a firearm, felony bail jumping (two counts), possession with intent to deliver THC, possession with intent to deliver MDMA, and possession with intent to deliver schedule 1 narcotic.