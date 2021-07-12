3 arrested, drugs, guns, cash seized in Beloit raid, authorities say

Two men and a woman were arrested and drugs, guns and cash were seized when a search warrant was executed in Beloit on Thursday, authorities reported.

The search warrant was executed at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Harrison Ave in by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, Sgt. Matthew Jacobson said in a report.

Deputies found 16.76 pounds of marijuana ($67,000 estimated street value), 151 grams of cocaine ($15,000 estimated street value), about $18,500 in cash, and five firearms, one of which was stolen, Jacobson said.

According to the report:

Alijawon J. Brown, 20, was arrested on a probation violation and tentative charges of felon in possession of firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver THC 2,500-10,000 grams and cocaine/cocaine base greater than 40 grams, child neglect, and receiving stolen property (firearm).

Tyrese A. Harvey-Brooks, 19, was arrested on a probation violation and tentative charges of felon in possession of firearm, resisting/obstructing, possession with intent to deliver THC 2,500-10,000 grams and cocaine/cocaine base greater than 40 grams, and receiving stolen property (firearm).