3 arrested, drugs, guns, cash seized in Beloit raid, authorities say

Two men and a woman were arrested and drugs, guns and cash were seized when a search warrant was executed in Beloit on Thursday, authorities reported.
The search warrant was executed at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Harrison Ave in by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, Sgt. Matthew Jacobson said in a report.
Deputies found 16.76 pounds of marijuana ($67,000 estimated street value), 151 grams of cocaine ($15,000 estimated street value), about $18,500 in cash, and five firearms, one of which was stolen, Jacobson said.
According to the report:
Alijawon J. Brown, 20, was arrested on a probation violation and tentative charges of felon in possession of firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver THC 2,500-10,000 grams and cocaine/cocaine base greater than 40 grams, child neglect, and receiving stolen property (firearm).
Tyrese A. Harvey-Brooks, 19, was arrested on a probation violation and tentative charges of felon in possession of firearm, resisting/obstructing, possession with intent to deliver THC 2,500-10,000 grams and cocaine/cocaine base greater than 40 grams, and receiving stolen property (firearm).
And Bertha Betancourt, 21, was arrested in tentative charges of maintaining drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver THC 2,500-10,000 grams and cocaine/cocaine base greater than 40 grams, and receiving stolen property (firearm).