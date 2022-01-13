3 arrested after several guns stolen from gun shop in Walworth County, police say

Three people were arrested last week in the town of Delavan after several firearms were stolen from a gun shop, police reported Thursday.
Richey Majors, 24, Madison Brakke, 19, and a juvenile suspect were tentatively charged with the burglary.
Town of Delavan police officers responded to a a report of a burglar alarm at Dam Road Gun Shop at 4596 Dam Road in the town of Delevan shortly after 3:10 a.m. Jan. 7, police Chief Raymond Clark said in a statement.
Police arrived to find several guns had been stolen. City of Delevan police and the Walworth County Sheriff's Department also responded, Clark said.
As officers investigated at the gun shop, the Elkhorn Police Department found a suspicious car at a Speedway gas station in Elkhorn, Clark said. Elkhorn police found guns in the vehicle that matched those stolen from the Dam Road Gun Shop.
Majors, Brakke and the juvenile were later arrested in connection with the burglary. Clark did not specify how the arrests happened.
Majors, of Milwaukee, was tentatively charged with obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, felon in possession of a firearm and burglary while armed, Clark said..
Brakke, of West Allis, and the juvenile were both tentatively charged with party to the crime of burglary, Clark said.